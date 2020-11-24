Doctors spoilers: Is Karen Hollins scared of teenager Tom Robson?

As foster teenager Tom's threatening behaviour continues on Doctors, Karen is unsure what to do about the hostile situation...

Karen (played by Jan Pearson) Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) are starting to become concerned about foster teenager, Tom Robson’s (Max True) aggressive behaviour on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

On today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Tom manages to upset his teenage sister, Lily when he reminds her about how their parents used to argue… shortly before the murder of their mum.

When Karen tries to comfort Lily, unkind Tom calls her an idiot!

Karen is left feeling both worried and helpless over what to do about the situation.

Meanwhile, it’s almost Lily Walker’s (Verity Rushworth) final day as temporary receptionist at the Mill.

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is hoping Lily’s departure will solve his dilemma of wanting to end their engagement.

After several failed attempts to tell Lily he made a mistake and wants out of the engagement, will Al finally find a way to make the message clear?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to help teenager, Jaysen Kenny (Jack James Ryan) after he is stabbed.

Jaysen explains to a shocked fisherman, Sonny Troughton (played by ex-Emmerdale and Doctor Who star, Frazer Hines) how he was trying to save his little brother from being recruited by a gang when he was stabbed.

But things take a dangerous turn when Sid arrives on the scene but so do a couple of thugs…

