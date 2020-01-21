Doctors spoilers: Karen Hollins discovers a patient’s SEXY secret!

Karen tries to help when she discovers a depressed patient Ruth has been posting sexy photos of herself online on Doctors

Karen goes to check on Ruth Garrod (Vanessa Emme), because she hasn’t been to the surgery to collect her repeat prescription for anti-depressants.

But at Ruth’s flat, Karen is startled when she catches Ruth’s neighbour, Rick Trivett (Louis Tamone, whose Hollyoaks character Sam Owen once set fire to The Dog) snooping about the bedroom, looking for something.

Rick claims Ruth has been posting naked photos of herself online. But he’s worried because she writes sad and desperate messages beside her posts. Rick should know, because he has been secretly following her online!

Are Ruth’s posts a cry for help and linked to her depression? Can Karen help get to the bottom of what’s going on?

Meanwhile, at the surgery, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is impressed with Ruhma Carter’s (Bharti Patel) new sign language skills.

However, when Sid asks for Ruhma’s help translating for a deaf patient, things take an embarassing turn when Ruhma attempts to ask the patient about his ill father but makes a sign and communicates a very different message. Whoops!

Elsewhere, Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is excited about her new role as Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

Ayesha is full of ideas and wants to organise a group study clinic involving patients.

However, surgery boss Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) thinks Ayesha is getting ahead of herself and tries to shut down her plans.

Will Ayesha stand her ground against bossy Zara?

