Doctors spoilers: WHAT does Leon Sharma want from Jimmi Clay?

Jimmi finally decides to face his demons and visit Leon in prison on Doctors. But the GP's former cellmate has a BIG favour to ask him...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) hoped he would never again see the inside of the prison, where he spent months after being framed for drugs possession by his own solicitor, John Butler (aka Dennis Kenway) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, his conscience has got the better of him and Jimmi has agreed to visit his former prison cellmate, Leon Sharma (Jonas Khan), the man who also stabbed him in a shock attack!

Jimmi can only wonder what Leon could possibly want from him.

But he’s in for a shock when Leon asks Jimmi for a favourable victim personal statement.

Will Jimmi agree to help the man who almost killed him?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband, Rob have stepped-up again to welcome a new foster child into their home.

Jayden Hunt (Ciarran Stow) lost both of his parents recently.

But Karen and Rob have an extra challenge on their hands since 14-year-old Jayden also has epilepsy.

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to help when he finds a student, Andrew Lovell (Sam Buchanan) stumbling about near The Campus, claiming he has been attacked.

Sid discovers cash-strapped Andrew has started working for an escort agency, and something terrible happened to him while on a job last night…

But the pressure is on when agency boss, Moya Bartlett (Sakuntala Ramanee) tells Andrew he has another booking.

Will shaken-up Andrew return to the job and put his safety on the line again?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One