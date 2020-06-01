Doctors spoilers: HOW does Lily Walker get locked in the surgery?

New temp receptionist Lily (played by Verity Rushworth) is at the centre of her own emergency when she gets locked in the Mill on Doctors!

New temp receptionist, Lily Walker (played by ex-Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth) has only been on the job for five minutes. But she’s about to have a day of disaster on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble begins when business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) accidentally locks Lily in the surgery.

Lily’s phone is in her car outside. When she tries to use one of the surgery’s phones to call for help, she discovers there is a power cut!

What else can go wrong? And how will Lily escape?

Meanwhile, Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is out on patrol with his new Rapid Response trainee, Trev Wilson (Jeff Alexander).

Trev begins to get on Sid’s nerves as he insists on driving the Rapid Response vehicle and comes across as a cocky know-it-all.

But it’s panic stations when a man, Lee Aldridge (Richard Elis) is pulled out of a lake after attempting suicide.

Lee has a collapsed lung which needs immediate attention on the spot. But is cocky Trev really up for the challenge?

Meanwhile, Sid and Trev are alarmed to discover that troubled Lee’s autistic son, Zachary (Travis George) has gone missing from home.

A frightened Zachary is experiencing a sensory overload and somehow finds himself outside the Mill…

Can the team help reunite Lee and Zachary?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One