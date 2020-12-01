Doctors spoilers: WHAT will Lily Walker’s cancer test results reveal?

Lily and fiance Al have an anxious wait to see what Lily's cancer test results reveal on Doctors. Will her worst fears come true?

Lily Walker (played by Verity Rushworth) is on edge as she waits to find out if she has cancer on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lily’s fiance, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) takes her to the endoscopy appointment and they both hope for a clear result.

But what will the test results reveal?

Meanwhile, Karen (Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) realise they need some help and guidance about the aggressive behaviour of foster teenager, Tom Robson (Max True).

The couple are told that a referral for a children’s mental health specialist could take months.

Karen wonders if there is someone at the Mill who can help them.

WHO does Karen call for help?

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) makes a home visit to pregnant Zoe Ferris (Alexandra Evans) and her husband, Lincoln Brodie (John MacCormick).

But all is not well when Ruhma discovers Lincoln is having an identity crisis.

Having been made redundant, Lincoln has agreed to become a stay-at-home dad once the baby is born.

However, the arrival of Lincoln’s dad, Bruce (Bruce Byron) doesn’t help matters when Bruce orders his son to “man-up!” and get a job…

Doctors continues on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One