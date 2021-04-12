Doctors spoilers: Luca McIntyre FLIRTS with Daniel Granger!

Luca McIntyre gives Daniel's ego a boost as he continues to flirt with his boss on Doctors! What will Daniel's partner Zara have to say about THAT?!

Does Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) secretly have the HOTS for boss Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) on Doctors? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ever since nurse Luca saw doctor Daniel’s photoshoot as James Bond, he has been signing-off his work e-mails with kisses!

Luca continues to flirt with Daniel at the surgery.

Daniel can’t get enough of the extra attention.

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) finds the situation hilarious.

However, Daniel’s partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) may see things differently!

Also, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is in a spin over Miranda Evans’s (Ruthie Henshall) obvious attraction to him.

WHAT should he do about the situation?

Bear seeks advice from both Zara and Daniel.

Daniel reckons Bear should let Miranda down gently.

But is that what Bear really wants?

Meanwhile, receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) tries to keep the peace between a bitterly divorced couple.

Thomas Kaplan (Graham Bryan) and his ex-wife, Sue (Cindy Humphrey) both arrive at the surgery for appointments at the same time.

To make matters worse, Thomas is with his much younger girlfriend, Brittany Paddock (Sally Mason), who he dumped Sue for!

Karen does her best to keep the trio apart.

But there’s BIG trouble in store when Sue happens to see Brittany sitting in reception…

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One