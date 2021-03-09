Doctors spoilers: Luca Mcintyre is THREATENED by Jonno

It looks like Luca Mcintyre will have some BIG explaining to do, when Jonno decides to expose his past to the surgery staff on Doctors...

Luca Mcintyre (played by Ross Mclaren) is still being blackmailed by Jonno Parker (Tommy Sim’aan) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jonno is threatening to expose a SHOCK secret from Luca’s past, unless the surgery’s new nurse keeps supplying him with strong painkillers.

On today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jonno leaves Luca a threatening voicemail.

When Luca ignores Jonno’s latest threats, the bad boy turns-up at the surgery.

Jonno demands more pills.

But when Luca refuses, Jonno stomps off to tell bosslady, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) all about Luca’s involvement in the car crash that killed Jonno’s brother, Billy…

Will Luca’s secret jeopardise his job?

Meanwhile, Zara is hoping to get her new menopause clinic up and running.

But she hasn’t counted on some unexpected help from enthusiastic receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).

Valerie proudly shows off a banner she has created for the menopause clinic.

She also has some ideas for the project.

Will Zara, who is NOT Valerie’s number one fan, let her get involved?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) treats a troubled teenager, Sammy Russell (Ilan Galkoff).

Bear catches Sammy vandalising his car!

But when Sammy tries to make his escape, he falls over and hurts himself.

Despite Sammy’s crime, Bear decides to drive the lad back home, where he lives with his older brother, Wayneboy Russell (Calum Hayes), who has a learning disability.

But where are Sammy’s parents?

Bear meets careworker, Sharon Coombs (Gemma Layton), who visits the house each week to check-up on the boys.

But something’s not quite right.

When Bear calls the council, they have no record of the company that Sharon claims to work for.

What’s going on?

Is Sharon really a care nurse?

Or is she up to no good?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One