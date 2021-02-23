Doctors spoilers: Luca Mcintyre clashes with the surgery staff!

Luca Mcintyre starts work at the surgery on today's episode of Doctors. But things don't get off to a very good start for the surgery's new nurse!

The Mill finally has a new nurse, in the shape of Luca Mcintyre (played by Ross Mclaren) on Doctors

However, Luca’s first day at the surgery doesn’t get off to a good start.

He arrives late for work, after sleeping through his alarm.

And then Luca manages to get on the wrong side of receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), who is rather unwelcoming.

When Luca meets Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), he wastes no time in handing her a list of improvements to be made at the Mill.

Zara is left reeling, since normally she is the one who is calling the shots!

Zara decides to complain to partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) about Luca.

With Luca seeming to get on the wrong side of the staff, will his first day at the surgery also be his last?

Meanwhile, Daniel finds himself caught up in BIG drama on campus, when two students superglue themselves to a building!

But what are Anita Chandola (Hannah Khalique-Brown) and Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) protesting about?

And can Daniel find a way to get them unstuck?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, it could be Valerie Pitman’s (Sarah Moyle) lucky day after she receives an exciting offer.

Valerie is approached by Janine Aitkin (Anna Martine Freeman), who reckons Valerie would make a great hand model!

Janine is ready to offer Valerie a modelling contract on the spot.

But is this offer just too good to be true?

