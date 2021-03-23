Doctors spoilers: Will Miranda Evans impress the surgery staff?

Miranda Evans doesn't have the best reputation. But will she manage to impress the staff when she arrives for a meeting at the Mill on Doctors?

It seems Miranda Evans (played by Ruthie Henshall) is not so scary after all on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) was a bit worried before he met Miranda last week on the BBC daytime drama, as there were rumours she was a bit of a tyrant and bully!

But when Miranda arrives for a meeting at the Mill this week, she manages to impress the surgery staff.

Even no-nonsense Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is won over by Miranda’s ideas for group consultations with patients.

But will disaster strike when receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) offers Miranda a tuna sandwich?

Miranda is allergic to fish!

Meanwhile, Valerie is also distracted since she has her cancer check-up at the hospital.

Will everything be OK?

Elsewhere, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates after an attack on pensioner, Patricia Stanton (Clare Clifford).

Marcus Waite (Ryan Cloud) reports he found his great aunt, Patricia, lying on the floor with a bleeding arm.

He claims she was attacked by a mystery man, who fled the scene of the crime.

It’s not long before handyman, Andy Simm (Ross Gilby) is arrested on suspicion of the attack.

But is Andy responsible?

Rob starts to suspect things may not be as they seem, when he looks into Patricia’s financial affairs…

