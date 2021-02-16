Doctors spoilers: More murder SHOCKS for Karen and Rob Hollins!

Karen and Rob Hollins are devastated by turn of events in the murder case on Doctors. What will happen to Simon Robson and kids, Tom and Ella?

Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) are both reeling after the SHOCK turn of events in the murder case on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Simon Robson (Tom Lister) originally confessed to the murder of his wife, Lisa last year.

But it seems there was more to the murder than meets the eye…

Rob and Karen, who have been fostering Simon’s children, Tom (Max True) and Ella (Lily-Mae Evans) while he is in prison, are at the police station where the teenagers are now being questioned.

Karen desperately wants to help with the situation. But what can she do?

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) at St Phil’s.

Ruhma meets with pregnant, Jane Goodwin (Kate Somerton) for a baby scan.

But why does Jane suddenly get anxious when her excited fiance, Phil Addison (Paul McQuaid) arrives to join her for the scan?

Then when Ruhma tries to take some bloods and further check-up on Jane’s pregnancy, the mum-to-be makes an excuse and runs off to the toilet!

What’s going on?

While Phil isn’t on the scene, Jane confides in Ruhma and makes an unexpected confession!

WHAT does she reveal?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One