Doctors spoilers: WHO is the new arrival at the Mill?

As Ruhma Carter’s (played by Bharti Patel) suspension continues, it’s the first day at the Mill for temporary replacement midwife, Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) makes the introductions.

It’s not long before the surgery staff are impressed by Deborah’s sunny personality and easy-going nature with the patients.

However, after a successful first day on the job, Deborah overhears some gossip about Ruhma’s suspension.

Wrongly assuming that everyone already knows the REAL reason behind Ruhma’s suspension, Deborah lets slip about Ruhma’s forbidden kiss with Doug Machin, the fiance of her pregnant patient, Carrie Wade.

Meanwhile, still stuck at home, Ruhma can’t help but feel curious about her replacement, Deborah.

Ruhma’s son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) tries to assure her that nobody at the Mill has forgotten about her.

But will Ruhma let her worries about her job, suspension and the future get the better of her?

Back at the surgery, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is still feeling annoyed by the way Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) wrote-off her and Bear’s BAME organ donor campaign.

Ayesha is determined to go ahead and get the campaign off the ground.

But WHO does she approach about working with her and Bear on the campaign?

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is alarmed when one of her older patients, Eddie Morgan (played by Edward Peel, who has previously appeared in Emmerdale, The Bill, London’s Burning and a whole LOT of other TV series), accidentally knocks a cyclist off his bike.

The cyclist is now in a critical condition in hospital, and driver Eddie under investigation by the police.

The trouble is, Eddie has no memory of the accident.

