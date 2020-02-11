Doctors spoilers: Is there a new romance in store for Emma Reid?

Things could be looking-up in the love department for Emma on Doctors when the GP meets a young female police officer, Jasmine!

OK, so things didn’t work out for Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and her ex-girlfriend, Lena Baker on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

BUT, things are possibly looking-up in the love department for Emma in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama.

When Emma arrives at the police station for her shift as Forensic Medical Examiner alongside policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker), the GP is intrigued to meet his colleague, PC Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha).

The pair seem to hit it off immediately and it quickly becomes obvious they have chemistry.

Watch this space!

Meanwhile, Rob is trying to solve an old hit and run case in which a drunk driver struck a teenage boy, Wesley, who has been in a coma ever since.

But the case takes an unexpected twist when a retired police officer, Ted Dawes ( Bill Fellows) claims he has been following a man named Oliver Price (William Mannering), who is the hit and run driver!

However, since Ted was forced into early retirement and is rumoured to have a drink problem, will anyone take his claims seriously?

Elsewhere, back at The Mill, things are still frosty between Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), after Al posed as mystery online messenger “Pixie” and contacted Daniel and Zara Carmichael’s (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) young son, Joe.

Al was just trying to highlight the importance of taking the dangers of the internet seriously. But it seems Al went a step too far and it could be a while yet before he is out of the bad books!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One