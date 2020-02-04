Doctors: Police raid at Joe Granger Carmichael’s birthday party!

It's going to be a day to remember when armed police unexpectedly burst in on Joe's birthday party celebrations on Doctors!

It’s the day of Joe Granger Carmichael’s (Oliver Falconer) foam birthday party on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)… and it is definitely going to be a day to remember!

As Zara and her estranged husband Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) reunite for the occasion, and prepare for a house full of noisy children, their colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) does her best to “help” but mostly just gets drunk!

With the party in full swing, one of Zara’s nosey neighbours takes offence to the noise and chaos and calls the police…

Everyone’s in for a SHOCK when armed police (with real guns, not foam blasters!) storm the party!

Elsewhere, plans are underway for Galantine’s Day: an all-female Valentine’s Day set-up for women to celebrate and appreciate their female friendships.

Somehow, surgery business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets in on the action and is intrigued when he witnesses the close bond between nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) as they exchange presents.

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) seizes his chance to cause some mischief by telling Bear that Ayesha and Valerie are actually secretly a couple!

Will Bear be put off asking Ayesha out on another date?

Meanwhile, the past comes back to haunt receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) when a childhood friend, Maggie Lynch (Alison Belbin) comes for a visit.

Karen is shocked when Maggie reveals a secret and becomes increasingly worried about her friend when Maggie reminds Karen about a mystery pact they made when they were children.

But WHAT was it?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One