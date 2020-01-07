Doctors spoilers: More prison drama for Jimmi Clay!

Still awaiting his fate in prison on Doctors, Jimmi worries when he discovers schizophrenic inmate Rick has stopped taking his medication...

As Dr Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) remains behind bars, accused of illegal drugs possession, the medic is starting to make a name for himself as the unofficial prison GP on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

With Jimmi’s list of satisfied patients continuing to grow, his prison cellmate Leon Bhatti (Jonas Khan) reckons the doc should start charging for his consultations with phone cards or other gifts.

Jimmi’s next patient is Rick Ogola (Ray Sessay), who has stopped taking his medication for schizophrenia but is now worried about having side effects.

But is Jimmi setting himsef up for trouble as he continues to unofficially diagnose the prison inmates?

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) thinks he is doing his ex, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermoth Walsh) a favour by not mentioning a school recycling project their son Joe is involved in.

But when Zara finds out Daniel is treating her with kid gloves because of her recent ordeal at the hands of drug-addicted attacker Gareth Regan, she is NOT happy.

And just when this pair seemed to be getting on better again!

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets Jean Wadham (Eileen O’Brien) whose husband Hugh (Rupert Frazer) who has dementia.

Hugh needs a lesion removing from his chest.

However, Sid unexpectedly finds himself left with his patient, when Jean decides to take a break but then doesn’t return! What’s going on?

