Doctors spoilers: Ricky Delaine invites Valerie to his hotel room!

Valerie can't believe her luck when her favourite West End star Ricky Delaine invites her to his hotel room on Doctors! Are things about to HOT up?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) couldn’t believe it when Ricky Delaine (Neil Roberts) attended her birthday celebrations on Doctors.

But on today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), there’s another surprise in store.

West End star Ricky invites Valerie to his hotel room!

Is Valerie about to get lucky with her favourite West End star?

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) reckons it all sounds a bit too dodgy.

But Valerie is determined not to miss her chance with Ricky.

In his hotel room, Ricky offers Valerie a drink and starts talking about a “proposition” he has for her…

Is Valerie really ready to jump into bed with the all too charming, Ricky Delaine?!

Meanwhile, Sergeant Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) makes an effort to get to know Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) better.

The pair didn’t get off to a very good start when Harriet first arrived at the police station.

Harriet finds out more about Rob and wife Karen’s fostering work.

Rob decides to give Harriet a chance and invites her to join him at a local quiz night.

Elsewhere, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot-Walsh) meets Rachel Coleman (Melanie Gutteridge).

Rachel is at the surgery to discuss cardiac surgery.

Rachel has a heart condition and without surgery she could have a stroke.

But how long can Rachel keep the truth about her health from her daughter, Jemma (Erin Grace)?

