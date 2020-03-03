Doctors spoilers: Can Rob Hollins help with Jimmi Clay’s case?

Rob is surprised when he discovers medics Al and Emma may have uncovered new evidence in Jimmi's case on Doctors. Will the policeman agree to help?

Policeman Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is normally the person who goes around cracking cases in Letherbridge on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, in today’s episode Rob is in for a surprise when he discovers GP’s Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) have started carrying out their own secret investigation to try and clear Jimmi Clay’s (Adrian Lewis Morgan) name.

Al reports he is looking into the mysterious SJ, a former employee at The Icon, who now seems to have pulled a disappearing act.

Emma reveals she has discovered an e-mail that suggests the Serious Crime Unit are not investigating the leads they already have in Jimmi’s case.

However, when Rob discovers that Emma snooped through DS Chloe Margrave’s (Tanya-Loretta Dee) e-mails to find out this information, will Emma find herself in BIG trouble and on the wrong side of the law?

Or can Al and Emma convince Rob to turn a blind eye and help them with Jimmi’s case?

Meanwhile, Rob’s wife Karen (Jan Pearson) is suspicious about all the sneaking about with Rob, Al and Emma at the surgery.

When Karen demands to know what the hot topic of conversation is, will Rob be forced to come clean to Karen about their secret mission to free Jimmi Clay!

Elsewhere at the surgery, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) needs some advice on how best to handle Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael’s (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) continued squabbles.

But little does anyone know, but the fireworks between Daniel and Zara are just for show, since the pair are secretly back together!

How will the secret lovers react when business manager Bear orders them to start behaving in a more professional manner?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) tries to help a recovering cancer patient, Sarah Stevens (Anna Swan), who is having difficulty embracing life even though she has been given the all-clear.

Matters aren’t helped when Sarah’s ex-boyfriend Tim Wakefield (Tyson Douglas) and his sister Anna Smith (Amy Searles) keep hassling Sarah.

Can Valerie help Sarah get her life back on track and send bad news Tim packing?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One