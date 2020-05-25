Doctors spoilers: Romance for Bear Sylvester and Ayesha Lee?

As Ayesha and Bear launch their BAME organ donor campaign on Doctors, the pair find themselves getting closer. Could there be romance in store?

It’s lights, camera… and action for Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins), Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The medics from the Mill are on a mission to launch their BAME organ donor campaign.

Ayesha, Bear and Sid all talk on camera about the importance of more people from minority backgrounds donating their organs.

Their campaign film goes live and starts to trend on social media!

Excited about the success of the campaign launch, Bear and Ayesha head to the Icon together to celebrate.

As the pair start to get even closer, could it be Bear and Ayesha are FINALLY ready to get romantic?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, suspended midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is still helping houseguest Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) following the birth of her baby.

But temporary replacement midwife, Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) still feels awkward about the compromising position Ruhma put her in last week at the hospital.

Will Deborah drop Ruhma in it by telling surgery bosses Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) all about rule-breaking Ruhma?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) tries to help when patient, Zadie Stiller (Emily Burnett) breaks down and confesses she is pregnant.

But it soon turns out there’s a whole lot more behind Zadie’s tears, as she is currently trapped in a war between her grieving dad, Jackson (Chris Corrigan) and her grandmother, Carmen Few (Angela Bruce).

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One