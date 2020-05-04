Doctors spoilers: WHO is spying on Ruhma Carter?

Ruhma continues to secretly help mum-to-be Tanya on Doctors. But the midwife is unaware that someone is watching her every move...

Despite being suspended from her job, midwife Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) couldn’t ignore a panicked phonecall from pregnant Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier this week, Ruhma helped Tanya escape the clutches of her violent husband, Mark (Kiefer Moriarty) and she is now in hiding with Ruhma and her son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda).

However, after Tanya has an asthma attack, Ruhma has no choice but to pop to the surgery to request a prescription for a new inhaler.

How will Ruhma’s colleague, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) react when she finds out what Ruhma is up to?

And meanwhile, unknown to Ruhma, Mark is watching her every move from his car…

Will Ruhma accidentally lead nasty Mark to Tanya’s whereabouts?

At the surgery, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) clash again over the incident where they were stopped and interrogated by a racist police officer on the night of Ayesha Lee’s (Laura Rollins) birthday.

Bear can’t understand why Sid is reluctant to report the incident to the police.

Annoyed by Sid’s attitude, will Bear go ahead and make an official complaint?

Elsewhere, Ayesha meets with kidney dialysis patient, Qamar Khan (Emilio Doorgasingh) and his wife, Farzana (Pooja Ghai).

There’s good news from the transplant centre, a match has been miraculously found!

However, friction between Qamar, Farzana and their son, Hamed (Arian Nik) threatens to overshadow the exciting news.

WHY are the family on the verge of falling out? And WHO is the mystery kidney donor?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One