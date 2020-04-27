Doctors spoilers: Will Ruhma Carter be allowed back to work?

It's the moment of truth as Ruhma prepares to attend her review hearing on Doctors. But will it be good news or bad news for the midwife?

Ruhma Carter’s (played by Bharti Patel) career and reputation are still on the line after her suspension on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But as the day of the midwife’s review hearing arrives, Ruhma is hoping she’ll get the chance to tell her version of the events that happened between her, Doug Machin and his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Wade.

Although Ruhma has Janet Bradley (Claire Gage) by her side as her midwifery advocate, she still faces difficult questions from chairman, Grahame McKenna (Paul Bazely) about who was responsible for the kiss between her and Doug plus the effect it had on Carrie, after she caught them in an embrace.

Ruhma insists she’s done nothing wrong. But it soon becomes clear Grahame isn’t going to give her an easy time.

And when Grahame reveals there have been additional complaints that Ruhma has been over-familiar with her patients in the past, suddenly things are not looking good at all…

Meanwhile, it’s not a good day for policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).

First he fails a diversity exercise at work. Then he returns home to catch new foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow) smoking a joint outside the house!

Jay is quick to point out he only smokes to help him deal with his epilepsy.

But to the shock of Rob’s wife, Karen (Jan Pearson), he announces Jay will have to leave the Hollins home…

At the surgery, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) observes the tension between nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).

She tells Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) that it is sexual tension and it is clearly just a matter of time before Ayesha and Bear get it together! Is Valerie right?

Elsewhere, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is on a shift as prison medic when he starts to realise a soon-to-be-released prisoner, Scott Lewis (Daniel-John Williams) is ready to cause a commotion in order to STAY in prison!

But why is Scott prepared to sacrifice his freedom and stay locked-up?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One