Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter gets some BAD news…

Ruhma's hopes of getting her career back on track are dashed on Doctors when she has a meeting about her suspension and her situation gets worse...

Things could be looking-up for midwife Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruhma is reunited with Janet Bradley (Claire Cage), an old colleague who is now her Professional Midwifery Advocate.

With Janet running the meeting about Ruhma’s current suspension from her job, there’s a chance things might finally start to go her way.

However, despite Ruhma telling her side of the story about what happened between her, Doug Machin and his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Wade, Janet is not impressed.

As Janet continues to question Ruhma on the events that led to her getting suspended, Ruhma is afraid for the future of her career.

At home, Ruhma’s son Shak hanif (Sunjay Midda) tries to put a positive spin on the day’s events.

But it’s all too much for Ruhma, who bursts into tears…

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermoth Walsh) still isn’t happy at the idea of her young son Joe (Oliver Falconer) fasting for Ramadan.

But since Joe’s new buddy, Ozzy is fasting for Ramadan he is determined to do the same.

However, when Ozzy joins Joe for a playdate, while Ozzy’s mum Amina Bashara (Sarah Lawrence) is at work, sneaky Zara has a plan to trick Joe into eating.

But her plan backfires, when Ozzy eats some of the snacks Zara has left out, leading to Amina confronting Zara over her behaviour!

Elsewhere at the surgery, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) causes chaos when he removes all the chairs and tells staff they are taking part in an awareness raising day, when they will spend all day on their feet instead of sitting down!

But disaster strikes, when surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) has an unfortunate accident involving a picnic bench and splinters, leaving Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) to deal with the damage!

