Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter rushes pregnant Carrie Wade to hospital…

When pregnant Carrie reports she is in pain on Doctors midwife Ruhma takes her to hospital where she makes a SURPRISE discovery...

There’s a medical emergency for midwife Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) when pregnant Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens) is rushed to hospital on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble starts when Ruhma, who has agreed to be Carrie’s midwife, calls reporting she is in pain.

Ruhma is worried and decides to drive Carrie to the hospital herself. Once there, Ruhma discovers there is a complication with Carrie’s pregnancy and she will need to stay in hospital.

But suddenly Carrie gets in a panic. WHY doesn’t she want to stay in hospital?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is still super-excited about the dance rehearsals for the upcoming charity ball.

Too bad her dance partner Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is not quite as keen!

When Bear fails to turn up for their latest rehearsal, WHO will offer to step in and help Valerie out?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his colleague Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) investigate two sisters, Ali (Katie Griffiths) and Mel Brinkshaw (Lauren Crace) following a house fire.

The police are suspicious over the circumstances in which the fire started.

They soon discover Mel has a criminal record and problems with Ali’s boyfriend, Owen Marshall (Jonathan Halliwell).

Could it be that Mel had something to do with the fire which almost killed her, Ali and Owen?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One