Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter clashes with Zara Carmichael

There's tension at the Mill when Zara is assigned to monitor midwife Ruhma on Doctors. Will Zara's criticism push Ruhma to SNAP!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) finally returned to work at the surgery a few weeks ago on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But so far, the midwife’s every move has been monitored by no-nonsense supervisor, Doreen Winters.

However, on today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, it looks like there might be a lucky break for Ruhma when Doreen calls in sick.

But no such luck.

Instead, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) sits in on Ruhma’s apointments so she can check Ruhma is doing everything by the book following her recent suspension from the job.

As Zara starts to criticise some of Ruhma’s conduct with patients, will a fed-up Ruhma soon be wishing she was back under the watchful eyes of Doreen instead?

Meanwhile, it looks like there’s a bit of love and lust in the air for staff members at the Mill.

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) enjoys a flirty lunch date with chef, Aashiq Sawney (Raj Ghatak).

And there’s an indecent proposal for housemates, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) when one of Sid’s ex-es, Donna Sommer (Jade Golding) invites BOTH fellas into the bedroom for some fun!

Will they take Donna up on her SEXY offer?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets nervous couple-to-be, Jennifer Taylor (Lucy Dixon) and her fiancee, Lisa Smith (Lotte Rice).

Ahead of their wedding, the couple are worried that Jennifer’s cancer may have returned.

What will her test results reveal?

Will their Big Day be overshadowed by SHOCK news?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One