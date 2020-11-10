Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter confronts Zara Carmichael…

Ruhma is furious after the anonymous tip-off on Doctors and storms down to the Mill to confront snitch Zara! But has Ruhma got it all wrong?

Suspended midwife, Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is facing further disciplinary action after THAT anonymous tip-off on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruhma is convinced it was no-nonsense Dr Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) who reported her.

After all, Zara was the only other person who knew Ruhma was breaking the rules by secretly helping new mum, Tanya Rees while she was on suspension from her job at the Mill.

But when Ruhma storms down to the surgery to confront Zara about her betrayal, she is in for surprise when Zara swears her innocence!

So if Zara wasn’t the snitch, then who was?

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) attend their first Indian cooking class.

Valerie is rather enchanted by chef Aashiq Sawney (Raj Ghatak) but Al is less-than-impressed and seems to think he knows better.

When Al fails to listen to Aahiq’s instructions, his curry is a flop!

The moody medic storms out of the class and later tells an embarassed Valerie that he wants a refund!

Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) holds a counselling session for an ex-offender, Harold Snetterton (Nicholas Balls) who is struggling to adjust to life on the outside.

Harold created a 60s gangster boss persona, called Aitch to gain respect in prison.

Trouble is, he’s still playing the part now with his wife and nephew joining in on the act.

Can Jimmi find a way to convince Harold to let Aitch go so he can become himself again?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One