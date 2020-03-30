Doctors spoilers: Will Ruhma Carter and Doug Machin kiss?

Oh dear, we should have seen this coming. Doug clearly still has feelings for Ruhma on Doctors and had an ulterior motive hiring her as a midwife...

Things got a bit awkward for Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) in yesterday’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Doug Machin (Michael Hobbs) confessed to Ruhma that he is not in love with his much younger pregnant fiancee, Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens)!

Could it be that Doug secretly still has feelings for Ruhma, after he asked her out on a date last summer?

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Doug wants to thank Ruhma for agreeing to be Carrie’s private midwife and invites her over for tea.

But after pregnant Carrie falls asleep, Ruhma and Doug find themselves left alone.

There is clearly still a spark of chemistry between the pair, and Doug is not the only one who is feeling it.

As something simmers in the air between them, Doug leans in to kiss Ruhma… just as Carrie wakes up and walks in to catch the pair in an embrace…

Meanwhile, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) still intends to do something about all the nets in the trees that are trapping wildlife.

After catching sight of some dead birds in the nets, Izzie is upset and intends to put a plan into action to get rid of the nets.

Something tells us, Izzie’s dad Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) might have something to say about that!

Elsewhere, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is determined to help when she meets pregnant tutor, Lian Zhu (Jennifer Leong) who is being exploited and sexually harassed by her sleazy boss/landlord, Ryan Caldwell (Paul Casar).

