Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter’s job is in jeopardy!

After the hospital emergency involving pregnant Carrie on Doctors, midwife Ruhma is shocked when she discovers her job is now on the line...

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) feels terrible about the turn of events involving Doug Machin (Michael Hobbs) and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Last week, Carrie was rushed to hospital where she gave birth under traumatic circumstances, after catching Doug and midwife Ruhma in an intimate embrace!

But to Ruhma’s shock, Doug, who was the one who made a move on her, is now blaming Ruhma for the terrible turn of events.

Doug warns Ruhma about having any further contact with Carrie. But Ruhma is determined to tell her side of the story.

Will Carrie believe her?

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) awaits his fate after being caught by the police helping his teenage daughter Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) and surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) cut down some nets above a car park, which have been trapping wildlife.

Has Izzie’s eco-warrior mission now landed her dad in BIG trouble?

At the surgery, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is on a continued mission to improve standards.

Bear announces new hands-free, automated soap dispensers are being installed.

However, there appears to be a problem. When nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) tries to use one of the new dispensers, nothing happens! What’s going on?

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is out and about on rapid response duty in Letherbridge, when he helps pensioner Clive Dawlish (Geoff Leesley) who has been attacked by a group of teenagers, on his way to his local seniors’ club with a mirror ball to honour the memory of his late wife.

