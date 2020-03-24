Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter meets Doug’s pregnant fiancee Carrie

Ruhma meets Doug's pregnant fiancee Carrie on Doctors. Will the two women hit it off considering Carrie's bad experience with a previous midwife?

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) was thrown when Doug Machin (Michael Hobbs) asked if she would be a midwife for his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After all, things were quite different last year when single man Doug asked Ruhma out on a date!

However, Ruhma has decided to accept Doug’s offer and in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, the two women meet.

After Carrie reveals she had a bad experience with a previous midwife, can Ruhma settle her fears that she’s in good hands this time around?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is getting excited about her dance rehearsals for the charity ball.

It’s too bad her dance partner, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is feeling less enthusiastic. He’s only paired with Valerie because of a misunderstanding.

The surgery staff can’t resist the temptation to wind up Bear, with Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) commenting on the possible sexual tension between Valerie and Bear as they move around the dance floor in such close proximity!

Meanwhile, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) gets the WRONG idea and starts to suspect Valerie has taken a fancy to Bear and is after him as her new toy boy!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) decides to take advantage of the fact it is April Fool’s Day.

First he plays a prank by convincing surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) that hydroxylic acid is a dangerous substance and is poisoning the water system.

He then plays the same prank on campus security guard Barry Bigalow (David Perks).

But Al’s joke backfires when a young trainee, Stacey Reith (Catherine Turgoose), who is working with Barry, gets the wrong idea and storms off to Letherbridge Pumping Station to stop the water company from poisoning people.

And when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) arrives on the scene, it looks like Al has some BIG explaining to do!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One