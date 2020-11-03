Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter returns home to a SHOCK discovery!

Ruhma is back from her holiday on Doctors. It's not long before she finds out what her son Shak has been up to while she was gone!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) returns from her holiday in Cornwall on today’s episode of Doctors (Mon to Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Home sweet home.

Well, sort of.

It’s not long before Ruhma discovers one of her favourite paintings has been vandalised… and her son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) has some BIG explaining to do!

Will Ruhma manage to see the funny side of Shak’s disastrous house party, which was cut short by a supply of toxic tequila making all the guests sick!

Down at the Mill, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Lily Walker’s (Verity Rushworth) romantic secret is slowly spreading around the surgery.

Although Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is disappointed that his best buddy, Al didn’t confide in him first.

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) discuss the possibility of suspended midwife, Ruhma being allowed back to work at the Mill.

But little do the pair realise but replacement midwife, Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) is listening in on their conversation.

Not wanting to be suddenly out of a job if Ruhma returns, Deborah discovers some scandalous information about her rival, Ruhma.

Will devious Deborah use the information to her advantage?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, there’s danger in the line of duty for Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and PC Jess Treen (Julie Lambertona), when they encounter an escaped prisoner, Josh Corrigan (Oliver Woolford) who has gone into hiding with a confused elderly gentleman, Ernest Gunn (Warren Donnelly).

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One