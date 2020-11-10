Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter FINALLY returns to the Mill!

Hurrah! Ruhma's suspension is FINALLY over and the midwife is back at work on Doctors. So why is Ruhma ready to quit her job?

It was way back in April that midwife Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) was suspended from her job after getting mixed-up with married man, Doug Machin and his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Wade on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But to everyone’s delight and relief, Ruhma FINALLY returns to work at the Mill on today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama.

However, there is a catch. To begin with, Ruhma’s every movement will be monitored by Supervisory Midwife, Doreen Winters (Prue Clarke).

Ruhma starts to find the arrangement frustrating and vents to colleague, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) when he finds her in a rage outside the surgery.

To the alarm of Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), Ruhma decides she has had enough of Doreen looking over her shoulder every five minutes, and is just about ready to QUIT!

Will Ruhma just give up after waiting so long to get her job back?

Meanwhile, Al is still reeling from the suprise turn of events at the Icon Bar.

It seems he is now engaged to surgery receptionist, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth), even though the pair have only been dating for about five minutes!

Will Al go along with the engagement. Or was it really just a terrible mistake made in a drunken moment?

Elsewhere, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has fun trying on wedding dresses when she discovers an ex-colleague, Rona Jefferson is getting married and hasn’t yet decided on a dress.

However, Valerie is puzzled when she receives the wedding invite and notices there is no groom or second bride listed.

So just WHO is Rona getting hitched to?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One