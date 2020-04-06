Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter’s son Shak Hanif discovers the truth

Ruhma's son Shak is worried when he discovers the truth about what happened between her and Doug on Doctors. But he has an unexpected plan to help her!

Shak Hanif (played by Sunjay Midda) is getting increasingly worried about his mum, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) after their phone call in yesterday’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Then when Shak heads over to his mum’s house to do some washing, he is shocked to find the fridge is empty and Ruhma is upstairs crying in bed!

What’s going on?

Ruhma hasn’t been entirely honest with her nearest and dearest about why she is currently off work.

But she eventually comes clean to Shak about what happened between her, Doug Machin and his fiancee, Carrie Wade.

A serious allegation has been made against Ruhma, and now her job and reputation are on the line!

Worried for his mum’s welfare, Shak asks if he can move back home to support Ruhma.

Meanwhile at the surgery, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to undo the damage caused by the “racist” soap dispensers he had installed.

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is not impressed by Bear’s lack of research about the dispensers.

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) spends a day off with her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker).

But the couple’s hopes for a lazy and relaxing day are dashed when they encounter Mary “Speedy Sue” Burgess (Sheila Reid, who was Madge Harvey in ITV’s Benidorm).

Mary pretends to be the picture of innocence.

But really she is a crook who has secret plans to try and steal Rob’s car!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One