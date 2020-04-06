Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter gets SUSPENDED from her job!

After Doug decides to take action against Ruhma over what has happened, she decides to come clean to surgery bosses Daniel and Zara on Doctors...

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) has done her best to clear the air with Doug Machin (Michael Hobbs) and his fiancee Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But cowardly Doug has well and truly managed to put the blame on midwife Ruhma for Carrie’s emergency hospital dash and the traumatic birth of their baby son.

As Doug and Carrie prepare to leave Letherbridge and return to Plymouth with their baby for a fresh start, Ruhma is startled to discover the couple have made a serious complaint against her.

Ruhma decides to come clean to surgery partners Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about what happened.

Unfortunately, the matter is taken out of their hands. The next thing Ruhma knows is that she has been SUSPENDED from her job at both The Mill and St Phil’s Hospital…

Meanwhile, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is surprised when nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) complains that the new hands-free, automatic soap dispensers at the surgery don’t work.

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) claims he’s had no problem with the dispensers. But when Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) also can’t get the dispensers to work, Al decides to put his detective hat on and investigate what the heck is going on!

Elsewhere, Zara sees an 11-year-old boy, Corey Jaywick (Harry Chappell) when he complains of stomach pains.

Corey’s mum, Donna (Melissa Batchelor) reckons there’s nothing wrong with him, and the lad is just trying to find a way to get out of his chores and homework.

However, Zara’s in for a surprise when she works out the REAL cause of Corey’s stomach pains.

And her diagnosis does not go down well with angry Donna…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One