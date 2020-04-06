Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter visits her late husband Heston

With her career and reputation on the line, midwife Ruhma visits the grave of her late husband Heston for comfort on Doctors

Ruhma Carter’s (played by Bharti Patel) world has been turned upside down now the midwife has been suspended from her job on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite a weak apology from Doug Machin (Michael Hobbs) for getting Ruhma involved in all the drama with his pregnant fiancee Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens), it is Ruhma whose career and reputation are now on the line.

Alone at home, Ruhma is determined to tell her side of the story and files an official report on what happened between her, Doug and Carrie that led to Carrie’s emergency hospital dash and traumatic childbirth.

Feeling broken, Ruhma visits the grave of her late husband, Heston.

But Ruhma’s day is about to get a whole lot worse when SOMEONE at the surgery vents their frustration and anger at her…

Meanwhile, the mystery of the soap dispensers continues at the surgery.

Why are the automatic, hands-free dispensers working for some members of staff and not others?

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) gather in the staffroom to try and work out what the problem is.

They are all in for a SHOCK when they realise what the problem is!

Elsewhere, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is feeling under pressure, having taken on an extra workload because of Ruhma’s suspension.

She has to deal with demanding pregnant patient, Chloe Taylor-Smith (Bianca Hendrickse-Spendlove), who is living a pampered and spoiled life, unaware her husband Greg (George Maguire) is in big financial trouble.

It all kicks off when Chloe hires a private midwife, just as bailiffs arrive to start taking stuff from their house because Greg has defaulted on a loan.

The stress of the situation is all too much for Greg who appears about to have a heart attack…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One