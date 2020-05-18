Doctors spoilers: WHAT is Ruhma Carter’s risky plan?

When pregnant Tanya suddenly goes into labour on Doctors, midwife Ruhma comes up with a secret plan to help that could risk her career...

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) has ignored warnings to stop being an unofficial midwife, while she is suspended from her job on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

For the past few weeks, Ruhma has been helping pregnant Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack), since she helped Tanya escape the violent clutches of her abusive husband, Mark.

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Tanya unexpectedly goes into labour while staying at Ruhma’s home.

Tanya immediately worries, as it is far too soon for her baby to be born.

As paramedics arrive to take Tanya to hospital, Ruhma faces a dilemma: should she leave Tanya to go through the ordeal alone. Or continue to break the rules of her suspension and accompany Tanya to the hospital?

With Tanya about to give birth, Ruhma makes a SHOCK decision that involves her temporary replacement, Deborah Kovak (Jamie Rose-Monk).

But will Deborah agree to go along with Ruhma’s rule breaking?

Meanwhile, Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are pleased to have Ruhma’s son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) on board for their BAME organ donor campaign.

Despite being turned down by Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) at the surgery, Ayesha is confident the campaign can be a success.

Can Ayesha and Bear pull-off their BIG plans?

Elsewhere, Zara receives an unexpected gift from a grateful patient… a stuffed owl!

Hoping for something a bit more exciting, Zara secretly decides to sell the useless gift in an online auction and make some cash.

Unfortunately, no sooner has the owl been sent packing from the Post Office, the patient contacts Zara again.

He has made a mistake and gave Zara the wrong gift. The owl is a collector’s item intended for a friend!

Whoops! WHAT will Zara do now?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One