Doctors spoilers: Musical theatre fave Ruthie Henshall guest stars!

Ruthie Henshall begins a recurring guest role on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stage star Ruthie, who also appeared on last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity on ITV, plays Miranda Evans, the new head of the Patient Participation Group.

At the PPG meeting, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is expecting the worst.

Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has already warned Bear that Miranda is a terrible manager and an absolute bully!

Things don’t get off to a good start when Bear tells an attractive older woman that he has heard the new head of the PPG is a real battle-axe.

Bear quickly discovers that he is talking to THE Miranda Evans.

Whoops!

Back at the surgery, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is still trying to come-up with ideas for the charity fundraiser he has agreed to.

Leave it to Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to think of an unexpected fundraising activity.

But WHAT is it?

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) finds herself caught-up in some BIG family drama.

Tony Loreto (Enzo Squillino Jnr) and his ex, Mandy Gilbert (Helen Sheals) reluctantly reunite to celebrate their son, Adam’s (Matthew Marcelis) graduation day.

But things take a dramatic turn, when Adam flees the scene to the surgery to see Emma.

Stressed-out over a clash between his parents, Adam starts to smash the mirrors in the surgery toilets…

