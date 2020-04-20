Doctors spoilers: WHO does Shak Hanif flirt with in today’s episode?

Ruhma and her son Shak both make some curious new connections when they volunteer for Ramadan at a homeless project on Doctors

Ramadan has begun and to mark the annual religious event, Muslim characters Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) and her son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) take centre stage in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As part of Ramadan, Ruhma and Shak volunteer at a project for the homeless.

Ruhma begins working with painter and decorator, Fred Suter (Richard Sherwood), who appears to be hiding a BIG secret from everyone around him.

But she finds herself becoming guarded when Fred starts asking questions about Ramadan and the fact Ruhma is a Muslim.

Meanwhile, Shak appears to have more luck when he enjoys a flirty connection with Tricia Albright (Anna Unwin), who is the daughter of project boss, Kenneth (James Richard Marshall).

However, Shak soon starts to sense Tricia is making fun of his faith? Is she, and will it mean an end to their flirty fun?

PLUS, there’s a mystery to be solved when Kenneth reports someone has broken into the site and has been sleeping rough.

When Ruhma discovers a hidden sleeping bag, she soon has a suspect in mind for the mystery intruder.

But WHO is it?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One