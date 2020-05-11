Doctors spoilers: WHAT does Shak Hanif tell Tanya Rees?

Shak is worried his mum Ruhma is risking her job by helping troubled mum-to-be Tanya on Doctors. But what will he do about it?

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is still suspended from her job as midwife on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, to the concern of her son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda), Ruhma has managed to get herself into a whole lot of trouble, helping pregnant Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack).

Last week, Tanya’s violent husband, Mark discovered she was hiding out at Ruhma’s house.

He burst into the house and physically tried to drag terrified Tanya home, until Shak overpowered Mark and the police were called.

However, with Tanya still living under their roof, Shak is worried Ruhma is continuing to jeopardise her case by getting involved in Tanya’s troubles.

But how will Ruhma react when Shak tells her he thinks it is time Tanya returned home, now that Mark is in police custody awaiting trial?

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is worried about his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell) after yesterday’s turn of events.

The GP decides to cheer up Eve by throwing her a surprise birthday party at home.

But once again, Eve gets in a muddle when she can’t remember whose birthday it is…

Back at the surgery, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) tries to help when he meets student, Sophie Broomfield (Eubha Akilade), who has been leaving the care of her baby, Mia to her student lodger, Hannah Bakewell (Francene Turner).

Trying to balance her studying for final exams along with childcare, Hannah has started taking caffeine tablets to help her get through the day.

But things take a turn for the worst, when exhausted Hannah falls asleep and baby Mia slips off her lap…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One