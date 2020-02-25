Doctors spoilers: SHOCK NEWS for Karen and Rob Hollins…

Things are turned upside down for Karen and Rob on Doctors after their new foster child Abz claims she was raped during a night out...

Things have been going nicely for Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson), her policeman hubby Rob (Chris Walker) and the couple’s new foster child, Abz Baker (Amy Bowden) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, after Abz’s happy birthday celebrations everything is turned upside down when Abz claims she has been raped after a night out…

In the first of this three-part story, Karen and Rob are immediately on the scene at Abz’s student accommodation.

Rob is worried when he finds some drugs in the bathroom. Abz claims the pills don’t belong to her. So Rob secretly pockets them, worried they could paint a negative picture.

But will Rob’s actions come back to haunt him?

It’s not long before DI Nick Slater (Patrick Fitzsymons) is on the case, while Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is called in to examine teenager Abz.

However, the case starts to fall apart when Emma reveals there isn’t much evidence because Abz has already showered.

No-nonsense Slater believes there isn’t enough evidence to support the claim, leaving Rob frustrated.

Meanwhile, Karen is puzzled as to why Abz doesn’t seem more bothered about what has happened to her.

And Karen’s worries only grow when she discovers that Abz has lied about her birth mum being dead, and that she also has a history of fabrications…

