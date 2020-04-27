Doctors spoilers: Are Sid Vere and Bear Sylvester about to get arrested?

Ayesha's birthday celebrations take a darker turn for Sid and Bear on Doctors when they are harassed by a prejudiced police officer...

Things take a terrible turn for Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The fellas are on their way to the Icon for colleague Ayesha Lee’s (Laura Rollins) surprise birthday celebrations.

But Sid and Bear are the ones in for a surprise when they get pulled over by a police officer with a questionable attitude.

PC Carol Bell (Fiona Skinner) insists on doing a breathalyser test. Then she continues to detain them while she runs background checks.

When PC Bell discovers Bear is the business manager at the local surgery, she makes a comment about him having easy access to drugs.

Furious that they are both being treated like criminals, Bear believes PC Bell has stopped them because of their race and it is police harassment.

Bear’s anger makes Sid feel uneasy. But is Bear right?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) manages to convince Ayesha to join her for a drink at the Icon… where the SURPRISE is sprung!

However, things don’t go entirely as planned.

Valerie was intending to matchmake between Ayesha and Bear, but instead appears to have pulled her own fella at the bar!

But Ayesha intends to enjoy her birthday celebration anyhow and hits the cocktails with a vengeance!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is shocked when she finds new foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow) having an epileptic seizure.

Using their medical training, Karen and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) help Jay, who convinces them he doesn’t need to go to hospital.

But secretly, Karen is convinced that Jay had the seizure because he agreed to stop smoking his joints, after being caught by Rob.

Somehow, Karen is determined to find a way to help Jay.

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One