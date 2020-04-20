Doctors spoilers: Does Sid Vere still fancy Ayesha Lee?

Remember when Sid and Ayesha started dating back in the day on Doctors? Could it be there's still unfinished business between the medics?

For a moment there, it looked like nurse Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) was gonna get together with business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But ever since Ayesha and Bear danced together at the charity ball earlier this month, the chemistry between them has gone cold!

When Sid tries to include Ayesha in his lunch plans with Bear at The Icon, she turns down the invite.

Ayesha later complains to Sid about Bear’s rudeness, putting the doctor in the middle of their drama!

But when Bear jokes that Sid secretly fancies Ayesha, he could be onto something. After all, the pair started-up a romance several years ago.

Sid reveals to Bear that he and Ayesha broke-up because she had commitment issues back then.

But could it be, there’s still some unresolved feelings between Sid and Ayesha?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionists Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) decide to visit Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) for lunch.

Ruhma could do with some cheering up since she was suspended from her job as a midwife, because of the complaint filed against her by Doug Machin and his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Wade.

While Karen is armed with her inflatable unicorn, to help with the pain in her backside aftter last week’s unfortunate mishap, Valerie packs a picnic basket full of food.

However, the ladies have totally forgotten it is Ramadan and Ruhma is fasting. Whoops!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) gets a visit from an old mate, Jeremy “Jez” Kendrick (James Daffern), who is setting-up a dating website.

However, Daniel finds himself with a medical conflict of interest when his pregnant patient, Lou Tripper (Chloe Howman) turns out to have dated Jez a while back.

After Daniel refuses to discuss Lou’s pregnancy with him, Jez takes steps to find out how far along her pregnancy is.

Is there a chance Jez could be the father?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One