Doctors spoilers: WHO does Sid Vere get into a fight with?

Sid decides the time has come to introduce Bear to his brother, Laurence on Doctors. But the happy occasion soon descends into drama...

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) has slowly been building a relationship with his long-lost brother, Laurence Richards (Richard Beckett) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Sid decides to introduce Laurence to his co-worker and new housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).

The trio go for a game of darts down at the Icon Bar.

But when a group of lads start making fun of Laurence, who was born with Down’s syndrome, protective Sid snaps!

Will it all kick-off? And when will Sid finally tell Laurence that he’s not just “a friend of the family” and that they are brothers?

Also in this episode, things are looking up for Bear when he gets an unexpected message from Kate Bennett (played by ex-Corrie star, Victoria Ekanoye).

The pair recently met at Shak Hanif’s house party, when neighbour Kate came over to complain about the noise.

As Bear and Kate begin flirting like crazy, could a possible new romance be in store?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) flirt shamelessly to compete for Chef Aashiq’s (Raj Ghatak) affections at the Indian Cookery class.

Emma appears to be winning the battle.

But it looks like it could be all-out war when the medic “accidentally” knocks yoghurt all over Valerie!

And elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) struggles to keep her cool during another day working under the watchful eye of supervisory midwife, Doreen Winters (Prue Clarke).

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One