Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere has HEARTBREAKING news for Deborah…

Uh-oh, it looks like someone's about to have their heart broken on Doctors, when Sid has to have a rather awkward conversation with midwife Deborah.

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is rather worried that midwife, Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) has got a crush on him on Doctors! (Mon to Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The medic showed Deborah some kindness when she had a bit of a wobble the other week. But it looks like the midwife has misread the signals!

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) pushes Sid to have the awkward conversation with Deborah before things get out of hand.

Can Sid find the right moment to let Deborah down gently?

Meanwhile, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) is in the mood to party since his mum, Ruhma Cater (Bharti Patel) is still away on holiday and he has the house to himself.

Sid and Bear are excited at the invite. But things get awkward when Deborah assumes she’s been invited and will be tagging along with the fellas!

Elsewhere at the surgery, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) becomes convinced that Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) addiction.

Zara refuses to admit it. But at the same time it seems like the doctor can’t get through the day without hearing the speaking voice of Harper. Especially when he is reading an erotic novel aloud!

ALSO, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) visits terminal cancer patient, Mary Chapman (Anah Ruddin).

After hearing how Mary would love the chance to say goodbye to her estranged daughter, Sue (Amy Noble), kind-hearted Valerie tries to find a way to make the family reunion happen.

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One

on BBC One