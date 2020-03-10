Doctors spoilers: Will Sid Vere’s SECRET be discovered?

Sid still hasn't come clean and told Laurence they are brothers on Doctors. But is Laurence's adoptive mum Eileen about to find out the truth?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) still hasn’t told Laurence Richards (Richard Beckett) that they are brothers on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Last year, Sid discovered that his long-lost brother Laurence, who has Down’s syndrome, was abandoned by their parents Estelle and Tye as a baby.

Still posing as a “friend” until the time is right, Sid enjoys a day of go kart racing with Laurence.

However, when Laurence’s adoptive mum, Eileen Richards (Rachel Atkins) arrives and snaps a photo of the “friends” together, she begins to recognise the resemblance between Sid and Laurence…

Is the secret OUT?

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is in a bad way after being beaten-up outside The Burlow, after questioning dodgy nightclub owner, Harvey Marshall (Louis Dempsey).

Everyone at the surgery is shocked by the state of Al, who claims his injuries are due to falling over drunk!

But policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is suspicious.

Al eventually admits he thinks Harvey was somehow involved in framing Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) for drugs possession and getting him sent to prison.

Rob is annoyed by Al’s undercover investigation and warns him to beware of Harvey who is not a man to be messed with. But in his quest for the truth will Al heed Rob’s warning?

Elsewhere, surgery nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) tries to help a COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) sufferer, Miriam Duggart (Jean Trend), who is caught in the crossfire between her housemate April Langbury (played by ex-Corrie and Brookside star Marji Campi) and Miriam’s granddaughter Sandra Hickey (Annabel Baldwin).

April and Sandra both disagree over the best way to care for Miriam in her current condition.

Can Ayesha help offer a solution?

