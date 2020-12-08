Doctors spoilers: Has KILLER Simon Robson struck again?

Daniel investigates when prisoner Simon Robson attacks a fellow inmate on Doctors. Is this further proof of Simon's violent temper?

Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) have become increasingly worried about the aggressive behaviour of foster child, Tom Robson (Max True) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So the couple have arranged for teenager Tom and his sister, Ella (Lily-Mae Evans) to have a counselling session with Dr Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) at the Mill.

However, when Jimmi meets with Tom and Ella for separate sessions, he hears conflicting accounts of what really happened the day their dad, Simon (played by ex-Emmerdale star, Tom Lister) confessed to the murder of their mum…

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is on shift at the local prison when the alarm sounds.

Daniel treats a badly injured prisoner after he is attacked by fellow inmate… Simon Robson!

What was behind the seemingly unprovoked attack? Has Simon’s murderous side resurfaced?

Or is there more to the situation than everyone realises?

Elsewhere, there’s a SHOCK in store for midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) when she gets an unexpected visit from former patient, Carrie Wade (Sarah Ovens)!

Uh-oh.

Has Carrie come to confront Ruhma again about all that scandalous business involving Ruhma’s kiss with Carrie’s fiance, Doug Machin?

Ruhma is completely on her guard having been suspended from her job for months because of Carrie’s official complaint against her.

But Ruhma is in for a surprise when she discovers the REAL reason Carrie withdrew her complaint…

