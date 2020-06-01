Doctors spoilers: Don’t miss a special LOCKDOWN episode!

Trending:

In special extended one-off episode of Doctors, catch up with the surgery staff as they deal with the first few weeks of lockdown.

In the final episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) before the daytime drama takes its annual summer break, find out what the surgery staff have been up to during life under lockdown.

In this extended one-off episode, which was filmed remotely by the Doctors cast, we catch-up with the staff of the Mill at home during the first few weeks of lockdown.

Doctors, Sarah Moyle

Doctors star Sarah Moyle, who plays receptionist Valerie, sets up a camera at home ready to film her scenes for this special remote episode of Doctors

How are they coping with the stresses of being frontline NHS keyworkers during the coronavirus crisis?

Whose spirits need a boost?

Meanwhile, there’s a crisis to deal with close to home…

Doctors, Karen Hollins, Imogen Hollins

Karen catches-up with daughter Imogen in this special episode of Doctors

Aside the regular Doctors characters, this episode also includes guest appearances from Karen (Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollin’s (Chris Walker) daughter, Imogen (played by Charlie Clemmow).

Plus, Caoimhe Farren as Dr Kira Hyde, a medic in need of some help and support.

Doctors, Dr Kira Hyde

Find out what’s going on with Dr Kira Hyde on Doctors

Doctors will return to BBC One later this year

