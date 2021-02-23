Doctors spoilers: Surgery nurse Luca Mcintyre is still homeless

Luca Mcintyre is still homeless and needs somewhere to sleep the night on Doctors. But just when things are looking-up, the nurse gets some bad news...

Luca Mcintyre (played by Ross Mclaren) is settling into his new job at the surgery on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Luca is pleased to make amends with surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).

The pair got off to a bad start on Luca’s first day at the Mill.

But Luca tries to offer Karen some words of support and encouragement.

He now knows she is trying to come-to-terms with everything that happened with foster teenagers, Tom and Ella Robson.

But nurse Luca still has a BIG problem… he is homeless!

Luca hopes he can crash on a mate’s sofa overnight as he still doesn’t have anywhere to live.

However, his hopes are about to be dashed when Luca receives some bad news at the end of the day.

Now what will he do?

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) reckons it’s time his housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) got back in the dating game.

Sid hasn’t dated anyone since his short-lived romance with Imogen Hollins came to an end last year.

But when the fellas hit the Icon for a night out, which of them will strike it lucky with the ladies?

Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets an ex-offender, Jenson Kendrick (Toyin Omari-Kinch).

Jenson works at his father’s garage.

But trouble arises when fellow mechanic, Connor Finch (Jimmy Fairhurst) threatens to expose Jenson’s violent past…

During a counselling session with Jimmi, will Jenson find the courage to come clean about his past to his nearest and dearest, including his girlfriend, Sophie Herron (Domnique Jackson)?

