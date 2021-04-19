Doctors spoilers: SURPRISE news for Valerie Pitman!

It's a BIG day for Valerie Pitman on Doctors. But will it be good news or bad news for the receptionist following her cancer scare?

It’s a BIG day for Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Surgery receptionist Valerie is still afraid her cancer has returned.

What will a hospital scan reveal?

But there’s panic at the Mill when Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) realises she has forgotten something important.

Karen needs to organise a special event… and fast!

But the party planning runs into trouble when various guests can’t attend.

Karen then discovers the venue – a 1920s style American theme bar – has got rats!

Is the SURPRISE celebration going to be a disaster?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McClaren) are enjoying their living arrangement.

Luca gives Emma a bottle of claret wine to thank her for being a lovely landlady.

Emma is intrigued as Luca heads out on a date at The Icon Bar.

Luca has matched with a fella called Zach Wilson (Luke Grant).

Will Luca and Zach hit it off?

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is working at the prison.

He meets young inmate Josh Brooks (Ryan Dean).

Josh has started self-harming while in prison.

But there’s BIG news for Josh when a documentary filmmaker, Owen Charlton (Robert Boulter) visits the prison.

Owen wants to film a follow-up to his original documentary about kids in the Care System.

Josh appeared in the original documentary.

However, Daniel is suspicious of Owen’s motives.

Does Owen really care about Josh’s personal story and how he ended-up in prison?

Or is Owen there to take advantage of Josh’s misfortune?

Will Daniel discourage Josh from getting involved in the documentary?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One