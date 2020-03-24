Doctors spoilers: There’s a SURPRISE reunion for Ruhma Carter

Ruhma is thrown when she is reunited with Doug Machin on Doctors, the fella who asked her out on a date last year. But what does Doug want?

There’s a blast from the past for midwife Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While at the hospital, Ruhma bumps into Doug Machin (Michael Hobbs), the fella who asked her out on a date last summer!

However, things have moved on since then. Doug reveals he is now engaged and that his wife, Carrie is pregnant.

But how will Ruhma react when Doug has an interesting proposition for her. He asks her to be Carrie’s midwife!

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) volunteers at Letherbridge Cat Rescue.

But she is alarmed when she discovers nobody is buying tickets for the rescue charity’s ball.

Something MUST be done!

Valerie offers one of her late cat Geoffrey’s paintings for auction and tries to get the staff at The Mill involved too.

But WHICH member of staff is about to find themselves unexpectedly becoming Valerie’s dance partner for the charity ball?

Elsewhere, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is worried for a gamekeeper, Jocelyn Greedon (Sanchia McCormack), who is worried about her job being on the line.

Jocelyn suffers from “Trigger Finger” which affects her ability to shoot guns.

She is furious when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) revokes her licence and seizes her gun, concerned she shouldn’t be using firearms.

Jocelyn vows her life is over. But what is she going to do in her angry and emotional state?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One