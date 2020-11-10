Doctors spoilers: WHY is the Mill at the centre of a BIG scandal?

The Mill is the talk of Letherbridge when the details surrounding midwife Ruhma's suspension becomes front page news on Doctors!

There’s a SCANDAL at the surgery on today’s episode of Doctors! (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

News of midwife, Ruhma Carter’s (played by Bharti Patel) suspension from her job hits the front page of Letherbridge Online.

But eyebrows are raised when the article questions whether the suspension was racially motivated.

A journalist from the Letherbridge Gazette calls and is determined to get some answers!

Can business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and surgery partners Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) stop the story getting out-of-hand?

Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is still in a huff after storming out of the indian cooking class.

However, he is relieved when Valerie agrees to find someone else to take his place on the cookery course.

Al is needed elsewhere when he finds new girlfriend, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) in tears following a phone call.

WHO has upset Lily?

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) meets 1950s fan, Bella Partridge (Grainne O’Mahony), whose world is turned upside down when abnormal cells are found in Bella’s cervical smear test and she has human papillomavirus (HPV).

Struggling to take it all in, Bella must share the news she has an STI and possibly cancer with her accountant husband, Tim (Angus Miller).

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One