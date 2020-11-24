Doctors spoilers: Tom and Ella Robson are hiding a SECRET!

Karen and Rob become worried about Tom's aggression on Doctors, unaware Tom and his sister Ella are keeping a secret from them...

Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) have welcomed siblings, Tom (Max True) and Ella Robson (Lily-Mae Evans) into their home after the SHOCK murder of their mum on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But could it be that the teenagers are hiding a SHOCK secret?

Karen is alarmed when she gets a call from Tom’s school and discovers he hit another student, after they impersonated his dad, who was arrested for their mum’s murder.

But when Karen tries to talk to Tom about his behaviour, he snaps and throws his school bag at her!

Shocked by Tom’s aggression, Karen lets her policeman husband, Rob step in to see if he can find out what’s going on with Tom.

But later that evening, when Tom and Ella are alone, it’s clear they are hiding something BIG from unsuspecting Karen and Rob…

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) feels down-in-the-dumps when her son, Shak Hanif (Sunjay Midda) announces he is moving in with some mates.

Shak moved back in with Ruhma earlier this year, after his mum was suspended from her job at the Mill.

But now Shak is hopeful that Ruhma is ready to go it alone again. Is she?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on a shift as Forensic Medical Examiner when he meets a homeless man, Alfie Baker (played by Glyn Pritchard, who you might remember as Marty Murray’s troubled brother, Christy on Channel 4 soap Brookside).

Alfie has bruises all over his body and tells Jimmi he was attacked after witnessing a shady exchange in a car park.

But what excatly did Alfie witness? And WHO beat him up?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One