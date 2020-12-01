Doctors spoilers: Is teenager Tom Robson DANGEROUS?

There's something about foster teenager Tom on Doctors. Karen continues to worry when she witnesses his dark side again...

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) has begun to become concerned about the aggressive behaviour of her foster child, Tom Robson (Max True) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Tom’s teenage sister, Ella (Lily-Mae Evans) gets upset after she overhears Karen and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) discussing Tom and Ella’s dad, Simon, who has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife, Lisa.

But when Karen witnesses Tom’s dark side again when she goes to comfort Ella…

Meanwhile at the Mill, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) continue interviewing for a new nurse to replace the departed Ayesha Lee.

Plus, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) confides in Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) about her cancer scare after she learns Valerie survived her own battle with cancer.

ALSO, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets social influencer, Mixie Bennett (played by ex-Emmerdale star Shila Iqbal, who was Manpreet’s daughter, Aiesha on the ITV soap last year).

Mixie comes to the surgery after she she gets an engagement piercing on her ring finger and worries it has become infected.

However, that’s not Mixie’s only problem.

She wanted to show-off her engagement to fiance, Kyle Chipstead (Julian Moore-Cook) to all her followers.

But she’s less-than-impressed when she finds out Kyle does not want to get a matching engagement piercing.

Is Kyle getting cold feet about their very public relationship?

Doctors continues on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One