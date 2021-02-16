Doctors spoilers: Did Tom Robson really KILL his mum?

Karen and Rob Hollins are starting to think foster teenager, Tom Robson may have murdered his mum on Doctors. Will the KILLER truth be revealed?

Did teenager Tom Robson (played by Max True) MURDER his mum on Doctors?

Tom’s dad, Simon (played by ex-Emmerdale star, Tom Lister) is currently serving a prison sentence, having confessed to the murder of his wife, Lisa last year.

However, something doesn’t quite add up about that fateful day.

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) have been fostering both Tom and his teenage sister, Ella (Lily-Mae Evans) for the past few months.

But with Tom’s violent temper becoming a cause for concern, after he attacked Karen, the couple are starting to suspect the troubled teen may somehow be connected to his mum’s murder.

Are they right?

Or is there an even more CHILLING explanation?

After Ella fails to arrive at school, Karen uses a phone tracking app and discovers Ella has gone back to her old home.

When Karen arrives at the Robson house, Ella leads Karen out to the garden, where she starts desperately looking for something hidden…

Meanwhile at the prison, Dr Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) still thinks there’s more to prisoner Simon’s story than meets the eye.

Under questioning, Simon eventually admits he tried his best to keep Tom and Ella away from his wife, who had a violent temper.

After discovering that Lisa used to hit Tom, Daniel begins to wonder if it’s possible Simon killed her in self-defence?

Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) tries to get troubled Tom to open-up during another counselling session at the surgery.

As Tom’s anger resurfaces, Jimmi is left stunned when Tom reveals a SHOCK truth…

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One